Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chegg were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

