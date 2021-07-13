Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,011 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $203.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

