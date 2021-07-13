Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,077 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.18.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

