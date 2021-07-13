Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,274 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 8.04% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000.

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

