Timothy H. Young Sells 11,250 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00.

DBX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 4,205,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,680. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

