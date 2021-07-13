Titus Wealth Management Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

