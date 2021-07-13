Titus Wealth Management Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Titus Wealth Management reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.0% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 365,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,729. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

