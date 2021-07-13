Titus Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.07. 2,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,743. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

