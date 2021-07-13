Titus Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.00. 294,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,766. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

