Titus Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 27,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,779. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

