Titus Wealth Management Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titus Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $169.69. 182,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

