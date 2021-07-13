TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMOAY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769. TomTom has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.
