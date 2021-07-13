Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

TPZEF opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

