Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206,000 shares of company stock worth $162,966,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

