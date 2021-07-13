Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

