Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,274 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.