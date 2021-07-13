Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $126.19 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

