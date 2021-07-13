Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

