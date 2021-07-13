Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.37, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

