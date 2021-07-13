Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 682.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of KNDI stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.
