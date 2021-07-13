Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.