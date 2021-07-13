Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $124,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $3,393,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $12,494,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 73,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,765. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15.

