Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of TBIO opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

