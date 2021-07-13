Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) CEO Sells $8,198,625.40 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40.

TIG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,580. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

