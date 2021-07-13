Tribe (TRIBE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $142.38 million and $1.17 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00883224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

