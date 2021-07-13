Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$15.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.

TSE TCN traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$14.47. The company had a trading volume of 289,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.78.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

