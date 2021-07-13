Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Sells $607,035.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 350,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

