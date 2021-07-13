Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Sells $607,035.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00.
Shares of TSE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 350,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.62.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
