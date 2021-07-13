Triple Point Income VCT plc (TPVD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on July 30th

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TPVD stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.50. Triple Point Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 54 ($0.71).
About Triple Point Income VCT
