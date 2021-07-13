Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson Sells 20,000 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00.

Shares of TBK opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

