Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 317,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.