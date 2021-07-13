TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,417. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $558.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,604 shares of company stock worth $577,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

