Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260,717 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

TFC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

