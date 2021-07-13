Truist Lowers The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price cut by Truist from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $182.65 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $138.31 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,442,630. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

