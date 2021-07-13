Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

TRUP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.62. 232,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,159. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

