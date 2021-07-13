Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 12-Month High at $382.00

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 381.40 ($4.98), with a volume of 472779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40 ($4.54).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.13.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

