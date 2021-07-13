TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,314. TTEC has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,120.00.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.