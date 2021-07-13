TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 281 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 281 ($3.67).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 346.30 ($4.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.29. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

