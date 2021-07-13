Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TRQ stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

