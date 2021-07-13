Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total value of $1,093,548.56.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.
- On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.
NYSE TWLO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.42. 75,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,179. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.