Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total value of $1,093,548.56.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.42. 75,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,179. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

