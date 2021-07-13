Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40.

Shares of TWST traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 328,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,491. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

