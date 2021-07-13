Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $99,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $99,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $117,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $130,350.00.

NYSE TYME traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 850,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,767. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

