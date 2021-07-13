Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 68,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,864. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.44.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

