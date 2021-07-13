UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 65,169 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Getty Realty worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

