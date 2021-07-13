UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,346 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

