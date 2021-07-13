UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 208.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Varonis Systems worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

