UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,626 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BankUnited worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.