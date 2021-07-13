UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 743 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

