UBS Group AG Acquires 5,861 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

