UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $750.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.