UBS Group AG Purchases 5,396 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of AX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

